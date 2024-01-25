MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,677 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

