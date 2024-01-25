MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 12,804 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSF stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

