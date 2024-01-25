Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Mr Price Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 2,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Mr Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

