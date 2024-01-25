MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises approximately 2.1% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 1.01% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $55,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,547 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.81. 323,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,422. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

