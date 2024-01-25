Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.92. 2,604,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,382. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 871,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 569,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

