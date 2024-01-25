My Personal CFO LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC owned about 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

BATS BOCT traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $39.06. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

