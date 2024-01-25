My Personal CFO LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 237,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 90,841 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after buying an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,297 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

