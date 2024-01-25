My Personal CFO LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 34.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

BJUL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,142 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $355.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.