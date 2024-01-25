My Personal CFO LLC Invests $217,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 400,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 202,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

CRM stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,035. The firm has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.10 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total transaction of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,323,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

