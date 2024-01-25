N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.63. The company has a market cap of $318.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

