N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 275.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

