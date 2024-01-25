N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 581 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 491,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

