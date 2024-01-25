N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 771 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.