N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

