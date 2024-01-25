NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

Shares of NAOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 1,563,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.