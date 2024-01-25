NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NanoVibronix Stock Performance
Shares of NAOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 1,563,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.60.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.
NanoVibronix Company Profile
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
