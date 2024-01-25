NBT Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NBTB stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,219,000 after purchasing an additional 327,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

