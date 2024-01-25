NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.63) on Thursday. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.29 ($2.46). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock has a market cap of £401.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6,394.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

