Needham & Company LLC Boosts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $8.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.74 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 403,449 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

