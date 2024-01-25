Needham & Company LLC Boosts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $198.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.89.

OLED opened at $178.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.05.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

