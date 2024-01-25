Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.66.

COMP stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compass will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $39,620,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,944,208 shares of company stock worth $76,326,005 in the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

