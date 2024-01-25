Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.89. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,138,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230,216 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

