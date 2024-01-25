Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Netflix also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $551.67.

NFLX opened at $544.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.74. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $562.50. The company has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

