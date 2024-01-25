Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.67.

NFLX opened at $544.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.74. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $562.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

