Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kristina Burow acquired 22,420 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $255,139.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,882,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,180,778.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 271,309 shares of company stock worth $3,055,364.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

