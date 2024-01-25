NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

