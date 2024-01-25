NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.34. 4,091,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,155,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

