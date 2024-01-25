NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.77. 3,443,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,101. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 304.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.