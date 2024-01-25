Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,107,589 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

