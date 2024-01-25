Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $627.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,587. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $595.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.93.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

