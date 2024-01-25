Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.57 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

