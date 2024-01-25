Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 74,569 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,163,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 421,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.