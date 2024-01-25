Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

ACN traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $371.94. 2,227,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.62. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $233.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

