Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,329,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,976,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

