Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.21. The stock had a trading volume of 183,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,970. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $224.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.08.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.