Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

Nidec Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Nidec stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 199,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nidec has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Nidec Company Profile

Further Reading

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

