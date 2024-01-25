Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.07%.
Nidec Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Nidec stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 199,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nidec has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.
Nidec Company Profile
