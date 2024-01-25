NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

