Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,778 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,422,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,070,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,759.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

