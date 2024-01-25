Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.92 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $23,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 26,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 162.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,397,734 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

