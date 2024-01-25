Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $29.62 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

NYSE:DE opened at $388.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

