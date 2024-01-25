NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

