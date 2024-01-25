Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,549 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 292.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 17,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

