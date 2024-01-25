Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $387,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,520.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $46.09. 7,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.10 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.