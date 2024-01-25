Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,132 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 255,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 439,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 65,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,572. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

