Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Rand Capital worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rand Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 23.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rand Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 80.63% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

Rand Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

