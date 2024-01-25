Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 2,370 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VUSB remained flat at $49.56 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 671,940 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

