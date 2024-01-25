Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 5,963 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $125,443,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.