NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
NovAccess Global stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,168. NovAccess Global has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About NovAccess Global
