NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.39

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 672163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.