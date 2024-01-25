Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nutriband Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutriband has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 252.90% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutriband during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

