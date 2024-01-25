Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nutriband Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutriband has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 252.90% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutriband
Nutriband Company Profile
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nutriband
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.