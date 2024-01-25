NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 99,503 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $58,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,671. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

